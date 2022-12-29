Calipari points to personnel, lineups as needed change

After another embarrassing loss on the road to the Missouri Tigers last night, the burning question remained the same as it has all season.

What needs to change to get this Kentucky Wildcats team back on track in what has been a rough start to the season?

Well, according to John Calipari, it comes down to personnel and lineups.

Tom Leach asks Calipari what needs to change:



“Some of it is personnel. We will do different lineups, different things and that’s it” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 29, 2022

Lineups play a role for sure. We’ve seen some unusual combinations on the floor all season for Kentucky, especially lineups that don’t provide much spacing on the floor or put players on the floor that don’t seem to compliment each other’s strengths.

But when you’re entering January and still don’t really have lineups figured out... well, it’s not a good look for Calipari and the Kentucky Basketball program.

In last night’s game against Missouri, Kentucky was just outplayed, outcoached, and out-hustled. The issues probably go a little deeper than lineups.

But we will see what Calipari tries to do and see if the Wildcats can get back on track as they prepare for the Louisville Cardinals game, then jump into the SEC schedule.