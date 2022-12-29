CJ Fredrick likely has dislocated finger

After a beatdown in Missouri last night, the Kentucky Wildcats have a quick turnaround as they will welcome the Louisville Cardinals to Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.

There is a chance the Cats could be one wing player short however, as CJ Fredrick suffered a dislocated finger in the first half of last night's game, and was ruled out after the half.

John Calipari was asked about the injury to Fredrick in the post-game press conference, and didn't give much insight into where his availability may be come Saturday.

In fact, we got a good ole’ “Haven't seen him,” to carry us through.

John Calipari says he didn't see CJ Fredrick since the game ended, but the belief is he has a dislocated finger — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 29, 2022

It’s been an up-and-down season for Fredrick thus far after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn hamstring. He’s currently averaging 7.2 points per game on 41.8% shooting, including 38.8% shooting from deep.

Things are looking rough around the UK program, and with the gauntlet this team has in January things need to start getting fixed fast.

Let’s hope they won't have to go through that without one of the best shooters on the team in Fredrick, who can still become a very important piece for this team.