Devin Booker to miss at least 4 weeks with groin strain

The Phoenix Suns will be without their top scorer for the next month as Devin Booker, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, has gone down with a left groin strain. Booker’s Suns sit at 20-16, ranking 5th in the Western Conference.

The star guard was amid one of his best professional seasons, averaging 27.1 points per game, the most of his career. He also averaged 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, ranking third and second in his career.

Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2022

Booker has been an iron man over the past few seasons, topping 65 games in three straight years. That could be a difficult number for him to reach with this injury coming in the middle of the year.

Booker has also managed three straight NBA All-Star appearances, and that streak should be fine as the 26-year-old will likely be nominated to the event despite potentially missing it.

Booker’s Suns, behind Chris Paul, should be fine while he’s out, but nonetheless, this is a blow for Phoenix and the NBA as a whole as Booker is one of the more entertaining players for fans.