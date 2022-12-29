Thursday Headlines: DeAndre Square Salute Edition

When the depth chart came out this week that didn’t include linebacker DeAndre Square, many fans knew we had likely seen the decorated linebacker on the field for the last time.

However, Square confirmed that with a tweet on Wednesday.

I Hope I left Kentucky better than I found it thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. #BBN I’ll never stop loving you pic.twitter.com/iamiH6RYk5 — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) December 28, 2022

Over his five-year career, Square has been a key fixture in the middle of the Kentucky Wildcats defense, compiling more than 300 tackles during his career, including a high of 81 tackles in the 2021 season.

Square also finishes his career with three interceptions, including the game-sealing interception in last year’s win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and a key interception in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State this season.

DeAndre Square with the INT for Kentucky to secure the victory! pic.twitter.com/BvyP8qMbLg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022

A three-time team captain, Square has been a leader of the Kentucky defense for the last few seasons and has been one of the best linebackers in recent Kentucky Football history.

Not having Square for the bowl game will be tough, but he definitely deserves a salute as a player who has given it all in a Kentucky uniform. He’s definitely not an easy one to replace and will go down as one of the best at his position to don the Blue and White in Lexington.

We wish him the best of luck as he prepares for the NFL Draft!

Tweet of the Day

"For me, I love Kentucky."



Jacquez Jones (@ESPN_Jac) has battled through injury all 2022, but he's not missing his last chance to play in a bowl game.



He said this is how you lead by example, because the @MusicCityBowl is going to set the tone for the next team. #BBN pic.twitter.com/RdVafsXrjn — Mitch Brown FOX 56 (@MitchBTV_) December 27, 2022

Still love this.

Headlines

Playing in Music City Bowl a dream come true for Nashville native Cats - Cats Pause

Several Cats are from the Nashville area.

The Geno Smith story really is fascinating - ESPN

There should be a 30 for 30 one day.

What are the best potentially available NFL jobs? - Bleacher Report

Oddly enough, Denver might be the most promising.

Tua may not play again this season - Yahoo

What an unfortunate string of luck.

Will Levis is a popular pick for the Colts - CBS

Could Levis find himself just up the road in Indy?