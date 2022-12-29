 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Headlines: DeAndre Square Salute Edition

The decorated linebacker has played his final game at Kentucky.

By Zac Oakes
/ new
Dylan Ballard - Sea of Blue

When the depth chart came out this week that didn’t include linebacker DeAndre Square, many fans knew we had likely seen the decorated linebacker on the field for the last time.

However, Square confirmed that with a tweet on Wednesday.

Over his five-year career, Square has been a key fixture in the middle of the Kentucky Wildcats defense, compiling more than 300 tackles during his career, including a high of 81 tackles in the 2021 season.

Square also finishes his career with three interceptions, including the game-sealing interception in last year’s win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and a key interception in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State this season.

A three-time team captain, Square has been a leader of the Kentucky defense for the last few seasons and has been one of the best linebackers in recent Kentucky Football history.

Not having Square for the bowl game will be tough, but he definitely deserves a salute as a player who has given it all in a Kentucky uniform. He’s definitely not an easy one to replace and will go down as one of the best at his position to don the Blue and White in Lexington.

We wish him the best of luck as he prepares for the NFL Draft!

Tweet of the Day

Still love this.

Headlines

Playing in Music City Bowl a dream come true for Nashville native Cats - Cats Pause

Several Cats are from the Nashville area.

The Geno Smith story really is fascinating - ESPN

There should be a 30 for 30 one day.

What are the best potentially available NFL jobs? - Bleacher Report

Oddly enough, Denver might be the most promising.

Tua may not play again this season - Yahoo

What an unfortunate string of luck.

Will Levis is a popular pick for the Colts - CBS

Could Levis find himself just up the road in Indy?

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Iowa: Everything to know for the Music City Bowl

View all 18 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...