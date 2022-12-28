Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the Missouri Tigers at 7 pm ET at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or the ESPN app.

This is the first true road game of the season for Kentucky, and it’s coming against an impressive 11-1 Missouri team.

The Tigers just took down then-ranked Illinois by a wide margin, 93-71, and it really wasn’t that close. Their offense was firing on all cylinders and will be a good test for a Kentucky team still searching for its identity.

In their biggest games this year, the Wildcats have failed to do produce an effective offense, which is why they already have three losses on the year.

This is a big measuring stick game for conference play. Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

