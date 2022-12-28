Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the Missouri Tigers at 7 pm ET at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or the ESPN app.
This is the first true road game of the season for Kentucky, and it’s coming against an impressive 11-1 Missouri team.
The Tigers just took down then-ranked Illinois by a wide margin, 93-71, and it really wasn’t that close. Their offense was firing on all cylinders and will be a good test for a Kentucky team still searching for its identity.
In their biggest games this year, the Wildcats have failed to do produce an effective offense, which is why they already have three losses on the year.
This is a big measuring stick game for conference play. Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.
Pregame Reading
- Kentucky vs. Missouri viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
- Tyler Ulis joining UK Basketball staff, per report
- John Calipari hints at more lineup changes for Kentucky
- Cason Wallace wins SEC Freshman of the Week
- Kentucky players spread holiday cheer
- Kentucky vs. Iowa: Everything to know for the Music City Bowl
- Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team
- 3 Risers and 3 fallers from Kentucky’s win over Florida A&M
- Reed Sheppard draws high praise from UK staff
- Pair of Wildcats picked in updated ESPN NBA Mock Draft
Go Cats!!!
Loading comments...