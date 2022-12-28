Pair of Wildcats picked in updated ESPN NBA Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are kicking off SEC play this week, and that brings us pretty close to the halfway point in this year's college basketball regular season.

It is also the perfect opportunity for NBA teams to start narrowing down their big boards for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. For Kentucky, it might once again be a fairly quiet night.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has just updated his mock draft, and he currently has only two players being selected on draft night from Kentucky.

Leading the way should be no surprise, as they have Cason Wallace slated to go ninth overall to the Orlando Magic. There’s then a big gap, however, as they have Oscar Tshiebwe slated to go late in the second round at 54th overall to the Phoenix Suns.

If this mock draft comes true, players such as Chris Livingston, Daimion Collins, Antonio Reeves, and potentially the biggest name Jacob Toppin, all on the outside of the 60-pick draft.

Each player does have at least one year of eligibility remaining, but with the incoming 2023 class, things could get full rather quickly on next year's roster. Perhaps we would see several of these guys hit the transfer portal, though Kentucky would hopefully manage to keep a few of them.

There is still plenty of opportunity for some other players to make the jump into the top 60, and it will more than likely happen as the season wears on.

Going to be an interesting storyline to follow throughout the next few months.