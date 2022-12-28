Tyler Ulis joining UK Basketball staff, per report

Tyler Ulis is joining the Kentucky Wildcats basketball coaching staff.

According to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Ulis will join the staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester.

As Pilgrim notes, UK did something similar with Brad Calipari when he returned to Lexington following the conclusion of his playing career.

This move has been in the works since the start of the season, finally set to become official.



Ulis, who played in Lexington for two seasons from 2014-16, is one of the most accomplished point guards in school history. In his final season in Lexington, Ulis won the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, was named SEC Player of the Year, and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors while leading the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament crown.

The Michigan native has been back on campus since the summer to take courses while rehabbing from injuries suffered in a head-on collision back in February. He suffered a broken ankle and broken bones in his foot and wrists, while the accident kept Ulis from being unable to walk for six months.

During this time, Ulis has worked with the basketball team while taking classes, and he’s now set to become an official member of the staff.

Since Ulis’ playing career at UK ended, he’s played for several NBA and G-League teams. He last played professional basketball for the Stockton Kings during the 2019-20 season.

In October of 2021, Ulis joined the Santa Cruz Warriors but was waived prior to the start of the season.

