Wednesday Headlines: Missouri Gameday Edition

2022 is coming to a close and there couldn’t be a better time for the Kentucky basketball team to quickly turn things around. The Wildcats haven’t had the most ideal start to their season, presenting a 8-3 record heading into tonight’s Southeastern Conference opener at Missouri.

The Tigers are coming off a sound defeat of No. 16 Illinois and would love to make it two straight wins over Top-20 teams in less than seven days. They’re averaging more than 88 points per game, shoot the ball well all over the court and lean heavy on leading scorers D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown.

Kentucky’s offense found life in their previous game against Florida A&M where the Wildcats scored 88 points of their own, including a career best 27 from Cason Wallace. The offense appeared to run through Wallace more with Sahvir Wheeler seeing less minutes.

Defensively, Kentucky will be put to a real test. But their offense could build on their momentum from last week and be enough to head back to Lexington with a win. A few extra days of rest for Oscar Tshiebwe and more practice time to (hopefully) work on free throws may just be the key.

But, again, it won’t be easy.

The Wildcats are favored by three points on the road and would do well to come away with a victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM ET with television coverage on SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

60-21-10 for Luka Doncic.

Headlines

