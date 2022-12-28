Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Iowa

It is officially game week for the Kentucky Wildcats football team, as they will make the trip to Nashville for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.

In what will be a repeat matchup of last season's Citrus Bowl, neither team will look the same as the main storyline heading into the year's game is simply one word: offense.

With one of the lowest point totals in college football history set for Saturday’s matchup, both squads will hand the keys over to two quarterbacks who did not see the field this season.

For Kentucky, all signs seem to be pointing to Destin Wade getting his first start of his career in his hometown of Nashville. It is also expected that Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan could also get some run behind center throughout the game.

But what Wade brings to the table should give Kentucky fans some excitement on Saturday afternoon. He possesses some serious athleticism, that pairs along with good speed, that could make for some highlight reel plays, but he will be matching up against one of the best defenses in the country in Iowa.

For the struggles the Hawkeyes have on offense, they do not have the same on defense.

Should be an interesting game at Nissan Stadium this Saturday.

Let us know in the comments and poll below who you think will pull out the win in this year’s Music City Bowl!