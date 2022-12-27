Positive buzz for Tayvion Robinson and J.J. Weaver returning for 2023 season

The Kentucky Wildcats have had an impressive offseason, with several huge additions coming from both the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

Now, the coaching staff will shift their attention to try and see if a couple of key players from last season's team will make a return as well.

Luckily for the BBN, there is some positive buzz for two huge pieces to return for another season in Lexington.

Those two players are Tayvion Robinson and J.J. Weaver.

Let’s first start with Robinson. After not playing in the Louisville or Georgia games to end the season while battling injury, it seemed that the talented slot receiver’s time in Lexington was all but over.

But with the presumed addition of Liam Coen as the new offensive play-caller, it appears things might be shifting back in the Cats’ favor.

Ryan Lemond of KSR reported on this morning’s radio show that Robinson will be back for another season with Kentucky.

That scoop also backs up that Robinson was a key piece of the Devin Leary commitment video put out last week, alongside Barion Brown and Dane Key.

Now for Weaver, things seem to be trending in a good direction as well.

According to Nick Roush of KSR, there’s growing buzz that the star edge player could make a return in 2023.

That lines up well with what we have heard here at A Sea of Blue. UK signee, Ray Davis, was recently on the Bluegrass Banter podcast, and mentioned that Weaver was his host for his recent official visit to Lexington.

Could very well mean nothing, but it seems like things are moving in a good direction.

After participating in senior day activities while seeking NFL Draft feedback, it won’t be a surprise to see him go. But if Weaver does return, he has all the tools to put together an All-SEC caliber season. If that happens, it will also only help his draft stock rise even higher while helping Kentucky potentially have another special season.

With the bowl game on Saturday we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to hear on these decisions.

Be sure to read the full KSR report, which also includes a nugget regarding the offensive play-calling duties in the Music City Bowl vs. Iowa.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.