Tuesday Headlines: Will Levis as QB1 in the NFL Draft?

After a busy Christmas weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats will be back in action on the court and the football field this week, but one of the biggest storylines heading into these winter months is going to be Will Levis.

The Kentucky quarterback declared for the NFL Draft several weeks ago, and with the college football season only a few weeks from being complete, NFL front offices are starting to put together their draft boards for this year's class.

It has gone back and forth quite a bit this season, but with the Combine and workouts right around the corner it seems NFL Draft guru, Mel Kiper, think Levis will be the first QB taken on draft night.

This debate has gone on all season between Levis, Bryce Young, and CJ Stroud. It appears that the physical traits, and arm talent that Levis has might be what pushes him over the top or even to become the No. 1 overall pick.

For Kentucky fans I don't know if you could write a more perfect story, especially with Liam Coen returning to Lexington. The Cats will need to continue to find QB talent whether in the portal or in the high schools ranks. Having the OC return that turned a player into a No. 1 overall pick is certainly a good thing on that front.

This is going to be a fun story to watch as the winter unfolds.

Tweet of the day

UK Depth Chart for the Music City Bowl includes some new names thanks to the Portal



No Deandre Square or Josh Kattus bc of injury



(H/t @KeithFarmer18) pic.twitter.com/6BSji0Yk3m — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 26, 2022

Going to be a lot of new faces taking the field for the Cats on Saturday.

Headlines

Two Kentucky signees listed on PFF All-Transfer team- CatsPause

The Cats landed some big time players from the portal this offseason.

Learn some fun facts about Iowa for the upcoming Music City Bowl- KSR

Going to be a fun one in Nashville.

Cats look to add another talented recruit in the class of 2023- A Sea of Blue

Kentucky will look to add another commitment from William ‘Woo’ Spencer.

Kentucky better not overlook surprising Missouri to start SEC play | Your Sports Edge

John Calipari’s team has struggled to find an identity but the catch insists he is not “budging” with his belief that his team can be special.

Calipari hints at more lineup changes- KSR

Some more tweaks coming from John Calipari.

Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett; potential replacements- CBS

The NFL coaching carousel is just beginning.

Tua re-enters concussion protocols- CBS

Unfortunate news out of Miami.

New College Basketball AP Poll- Fox

Purdue stays on top.

Chargers cruise past Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since '18 - ESPN

A dominant defensive effort combined with timely offense from quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler gave the Chargers a 20-3 win over the Colts.

