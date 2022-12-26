Kentucky’s Music City Bowl depth chart released

The Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled their official depth chart for their 2022 Music City Bowl matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Unfortunately, super senior linebacker DeAndre Square was not listed at his weakside linebacker spot. Instead, Trevin Wallace is the starter, while Martez Thrower is his backup.

There’s been no actual news to report on Square’s status for Saturday, but not being on the depth chart is a pretty clear indicator he’s in serious danger of missing the game, or may have even already been ruled out behind the scenes.

Square missed time this season after suffering a lower leg injury at Tennessee. Prior to that game, he was labeled as one of the biggest sleepers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Michigan native missed the following three contests before returning to play in the regular season-finale win over Louisville, making three tackles.

If this is truly the end of DeAndre Square’s career, boy was it special, and one that should have him in strong contention to be in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame someday.

Fellow super senior Jacquez Jones is on the depth chart. He too battled injuries down the stretch but played vs. Louisville. It’s listed as Jones OR D’Eryk Jackson at middle linebacker.

With cornerback Carrington Valentine leaving for the NFL Draft, Andru Phillips took his place as a starting boundary cornerback with Maxwell Hairston as his backup.

Tight ends Josh Kattus and Brenden Bates were absent from the depth chart due to injury and won’t play this week.

Finally, the quarterback position is listed as Kaiya Sheron OR Destin Wade OR Deuce Hogan. The growing sentiment is Wade will make his first collegiate start, but Kentucky coaches are still keeping the final decision under wraps until Saturday’s kickoff.

