Kentucky players spread holiday cheer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Kentucky Wildcats are doing their part in spreading holiday cheer in the community.

Members of the football team took some families out on a shopping spree. The members included some of the tight ends, offensive linemen, and several UK coaches.

On the basketball side, the Wildcats brought families into the team facilities for a meal, gift-giving, and some caroling for all to hear. Freshman guard Adou Thiero dressed up as Santa for the kids in attendance.

Christmas is the time of giving, and it is always awesome to see the various teams get involved in the community and give back to those in need and put smiles on people’s faces during the holidays.

Some of our tight ends, O-Line and their coaches took time this week with two families near and dear to their hearts.



They let the kids pick out some donated Christmas gifts and gave gift cards to the parents for Holiday meals. pic.twitter.com/hJe7rSTPq2 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 24, 2022

Spreading some holiday cheer this afternoon pic.twitter.com/l7X302qDbX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2022

