Kentucky players spread holiday cheer

Both the football and basketball teams gave back to the community this holiday season.

By Adam Haste
/ new
UK Athletics

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Kentucky Wildcats are doing their part in spreading holiday cheer in the community.

Members of the football team took some families out on a shopping spree. The members included some of the tight ends, offensive linemen, and several UK coaches.

On the basketball side, the Wildcats brought families into the team facilities for a meal, gift-giving, and some caroling for all to hear. Freshman guard Adou Thiero dressed up as Santa for the kids in attendance.

Christmas is the time of giving, and it is always awesome to see the various teams get involved in the community and give back to those in need and put smiles on people’s faces during the holidays.

