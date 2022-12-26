Kentucky makes the cut for William ‘Woo’ Spencer

The early signing period has already come and gone, but the Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to land several talented high school recruits in the class of 2023. One of those players is three-star defensive-lineman William “Woo” Spencer.

On Christmas Day, Spencer cut down his list to four schools, which will put the Cats in their first battle with the Louisville Cardinals on the recruiting trail in the Jeff Brohm era.

UK and UofL are also joined by the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans in his top four.

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Spencer should be a familiar face to those in the Bluegrass State, as he starred for Louisville Male High School for his first three seasons in high school. He played for New Albany (IN) this past season.

With Vince Marrow leading his recruitment, we will see if the ‘Big Dog’ can lock up another commitment from a talented player from Metro Louisville. Spencer is also a member of Aspirations Gym, and trained by Chris Vaughn. Several Kentucky commits have come from the gym over the last several seasons, including Kiyaunta Goodwin and Elijah Reed in the class of 2022.

Spencer is currently ranked as a three-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He is considered a top-500 player in the class, and a top-10 player in the state of Indiana.

The only recent recruiting prediction logged for Spencer is Rivals analyst Dave Lackford picking Louisville.

Let’s see if the Cats can win this recruiting battle down the stretch.