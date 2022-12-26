Monday Headlines: UK in the new college basketball rankings (UPDATE)

UPDATE

So, what say you? Let us know where the Wildcats should be ranked in the latest polls, or if they should even be in them to begin with.

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team will begin their Southeastern Conference schedule this week with a tough road test vs. the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, then have their annual in-state rivalry game with the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Head coach John Calipari has recently asked for fans to have patience with his team. While the Wildcats are 8-3 and in much better shape than Louisville (2-11), patience is something that Big Blue fans don’t really care to hear.

The Wildcats have a veteran-heavy roster that includes the reigning national player of the year, highly-touted transfers and a couple of promising freshman. Yet the team has narrowly defeated Michigan and seven other teams that aren’t considered as “quality” wins.

Kentucky has come up short in losses to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA (all neutral site games) and suffering a loss in their first road test of the season on Wednesday would only fuel the frustrations of the fanbase. A road win, however, would indicate the team is headed in the right direction coming out of the holiday and into 2023.

After all, the Wildcats’ January schedule is packed with key matchups and opportunities to improve their resume for the anticipated postseason. Below is what the calendar looks like for the next month.

Home games: LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M & Kansas

Road games: Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt & Ole Miss

Needless to say, January’s results will play a major role in how Kentucky is looked at come March. Check back here later as we upload the latest college basketball rankings.

But of course it was called a charge.

