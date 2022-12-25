Sunday Headlines: Merry Christmas

Good morning BBN!

From all of us here at A Sea Of Blue, we wish you a very merry Christmas! Hopefully, you’re surrounded by friends and family while staying warm in this weather.

Enjoy!

Tweet of the Day

Lotta potential with this group!

Your Headlines

Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play - Sports Illustrated

John Calipari cautioned Big Blue Nation from the get-go to be weary of his team not reaching that level for the first couple months of the season, and he was clearly right to do so.

Destin Wade expected to get start for Kentucky in Music City Bowl - On3

Who will Kentucky go with? If you ask Ryan Lemond, all three quarterbacks will take the field, but it will be Destin Wade under center as QB1

Reed Sheppard Headlines Early 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball Candidates - On3

Kentucky has the most basketball talent within the state in years. With this talent comes the race for the Mr. Basketball crown.

City of Palms: Scouting Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard - 247

Edwards looked every bit the big, scoring wing advertised in Imhotep’s first game of the week as he erupted for 25 points on just 11 shots, showing the three-range scoring ability that he’s known for.

Spreading some holiday cheer this afternoon pic.twitter.com/l7X302qDbX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2022

Stoops: Kentucky 'hit a home run' with Devin Leary - 247

Leary will have one advantage that Levis did not. He'll be on campus for his first spring practice. Stoops says he's not sure how much Leary will participate but expects him to be cleared in time.

Source - Mets, Carlos Correa ‘working through’ medical issue

The Mets and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa are “working through” a medical issue after his physical with the team apparently showed the same right leg concerns which nixed a deal with the Giants earlier in the week, a source confirmed to ESPN.

QB Kedon Slovis transferring from Pitt to BYU

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to BYU, he announced on social media Saturday.

UNC QB Drake Maye: Transfer talk, $5M NIL deals all ‘rumors’ - ESPN

North Carolina QB Drake Maye tells ESPN that reports of his possible transfer and lucrative NIL offers “weren’t really reality.”

Man Spells Out ‘Hi Kevin’ in Lights for 20 Years–to Honor His Neighbor - GNN

The young man who passed away from cancer at age 19 is memorialized in lights every year on a neighbor’s roof.

Festive Seniors Build Christmas Tree Made of LEGOs and a Fireplace With Santa’s Feet Sticking Out - GNN

After their kids outgrew their LEGO sets, father Mike and mother Catherine started a rampant Christmas building tradition.

Watch Lucky Little Boy Delight in Playing in Snow for the First Time During US Trip - GNN

This little boy was overcome with excitement after being able to play in the snow for the very first time.