Destin Wade set to start for Kentucky, Joe Labas for Iowa in Music City Bowl

The Transperfect Music City Bowl, featuring the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes, will certainly be lacking its would-be individual star-power. No Will Levis or Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats, and the Hawkeyes are down their starting two quarterbacks.

For the Hawkeyes, third-stringer Joe Labas will be QB1 against the Wildcats. Starter Spencer Petras was ruled out after an injury on Senior Day against Nebraska, while backup Alex Padilla entered the portal after the conclusion of the regular season.

Opposite Labas, true freshman Destin Wade will be the man starting under center for the blue and white, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. Wade has yet to play this season, and both Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan will also see playing time, but Wade will get the start, presumably for his dual-threat ability and capability to be mobile out of the pocket.

The Wildcats’ playbook will be open for the showdown with the Hawkeyes, but they may end up relying on the defense to pull out the program’s fifth straight bowl win.