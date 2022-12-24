Saturday Headlines: Christmas Eve Edition

Good morning to all! It’s Christmas time in the Bluegrass and fans around the Commonwealth are emerging from the deep freeze today to spend time with family, friends and loved ones.

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball and football teams are both looking to end 2022 on a high note. The football Cats had a very solid end to national signing day with a strong finish to the recruiting cycle. They landed some big pieces in the portal as well. Now they are focusing on Iowa for the Music City Bowl.

The basketball Cats have been a shaky product. While able to beat all the teams they were expected to beat, they have just one win over a Power Five opponent. With disappointing outings against Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA, they now look to defeat a good Missouri team on the road and a disastrous Louisville team at home.

And now, just because, my top ten favorite Christmas songs:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen- Barenaked Ladies Run Run Rudolph- Chuck Berry O Come All Ye Faithful- Bing Crosby Christmas in Hollis- RUN DMC Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Live)- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Sleigh Ride- The Ronnettes Jingle Bells- Frank Sinatra Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer- Dean Martin Someday at Christmas- Stevie Wonder Wonderful Christmastime- Paul McCartney

Tweets of the Day

God bless all the road crews and utility people working hard on Christmas Eve to make sure the roads are clear and the power is on for the holidays. Here’s hoping things gets warmer and and the conditions clear up so they can get home to their families and enjoy Christmas. — Eric Lindsey (@EricLindsey7) December 24, 2022

Amen to that.

Let’s win some bets today. pic.twitter.com/ucglniJBhs — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 24, 2022

It’s a sports filled Christmas Eve!

Headlines

Mark Stoops says Kentucky hit a homerun with Devin Leary | Cats Pause- Kentucky landing the top QB in the portal was something that not many saw coming. The Cats offense looks to be in great hands.

Scouting report for Justin Edwards | Cats Illustrated- The talented wing is built to be a star but John Calipari’s offensive struggles are a hot topic right now.

Reed Sheppard headlines Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball candidates | KSR- It feels like his award to lose.

John Calipari pleads for patience as his team struggles | Vaught’s Views- It’s hard to plea patience as losses against good teams mount, as good teams around the country are collecting Quad I wins early in the schedule and as this team is laden with upperclassmen that have been playing together since August.

Anders Nelson heading to Vanderbilt to be head coach | UK Athletics- The Associate Head Coach has seen a great deal of success at UK.

Cold and wind to play havoc in the NFL this week | CBS- It’s going to be tough sledding in these games as players, coaches and the fans deal with the deep freeze.

Week 16 breakdown | ESPN- It’s a big week in the NFL as playoff implications are on the table for teams all over the league.

The night before Christmas through the SEC | SDS- A fun little poem on Christmas Eve.

The 100 best Christmas movies of all time | Rotten Tomatoes- Some absolute classics on this list!

Everybody be safe out there and enjoy however you celebrate the Holidays. Merry Christmas!