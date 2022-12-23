Anthony Davis has stress injury in foot, out indefinitely

Unfortunately, for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is going to miss a significant stretch of games.

Davis, who was already set to miss a month with a foot injury, has a stress injury in his foot, according to the team.

The 6-foot-10 Davis has been struggling with injuries throughout most of his career. He hasn’t played 65 or more games since the 2017-2018 season.

Update on Anthony Davis:



“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2022

Over the last two years, Davis has combined for 76 games, playing 40 last season and 36 the year prior.

This season, Davis has competed in 25 games. The Lakers have played 31 so far. When on the court, Davis is still productive, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game to go along with 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Davis has also been more efficient than usual, shooting 59.4% from the field which is drastically above his 51.8% career average. Davis, despite being 29, still has gas left in the tank, but he needs to find a way to stay on the court.

Hopefully, he’ll be back in time to help the Lakers earn a playoff spot if they’re still in contention when he does return. It seems he’s expecting to make a return to the court in a month, which is likely the soonest timeframe possible as of now.