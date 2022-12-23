Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team

Two future Kentucky Wildcats showed out this week at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida.

2023 signees Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard were both playing in the event and both were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Edwards led his team to the Tournament Championship averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. In the championship game, he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Sheppard’s team finished with a 2-2 record at the event, but he ranked 3rd in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game. He also averaged 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 steals per game.

Both players are part of John Calipari’s loaded 2023 class as Edwards is currently ranked at the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 small forward. Sheppard is currently a 4-star and the No. 29 overall player but is the No. 1 player in Kentucky, according to 247 Sports.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.