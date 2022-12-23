Bleav in Kentucky talks Signing Day, preparing for Iowa, and more

Christmas is here, and with it comes one of the busiest times of the year for Kentucky Football.

That’s because the football Cats are not only preparing for their Music City Bowl clash with Iowa, they’re also wrapping up the majority of their 2023 signing class, which included the addition of NC State transfer QB Devin Leary this week, as well as other talented transfers and blue-chip recruits.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Former UK and NFL defensive back Van Hiles to talk football. There was plenty to discuss, so catch the full episode below!

You can subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!!