Bleav in Kentucky talks Signing Day, preparing for Iowa, and more

A very busy month for the football Wildcats!

By Jason Marcum
Bleav in Kentucky

Christmas is here, and with it comes one of the busiest times of the year for Kentucky Football.

That’s because the football Cats are not only preparing for their Music City Bowl clash with Iowa, they’re also wrapping up the majority of their 2023 signing class, which included the addition of NC State transfer QB Devin Leary this week, as well as other talented transfers and blue-chip recruits.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Former UK and NFL defensive back Van Hiles to talk football. There was plenty to discuss, so catch the full episode below!

