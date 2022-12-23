Friday Headlines: Marques Cox Edition

A serious argument can be made that Kentucky football’s offensive line held them back from big-play opportunities throughout this past regular season. The ability of Chris Rodriguez to effortlessly shed tackle after tackle also disguised their inability to run block at a high level.

Kentucky had plenty of other offensive issues, too, including quarterback Will Levis holding on to the football too long and now former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello sometimes not putting his skill position players in the best situation to succeed.

Head coach Mark Stoops set out early on this offseason to bolster Kentucky’s offensive line that’s built the reputation over recent years as the “Big Blue Wall” and the key to improving this unit is one of the team’s newest additions: Marques Cox.

The Wildcats had an up close look at Cox when Kentucky hosted Northern Illinois early in the regular season. His presence protecting the pocket was obvious when Kentucky was unable to land a single sack on NIU QB Ethan Hampton.

Cox also played a significant role in NIU’s 4th-ranked rushing attack and 2nd-best pass protection back in 2021, proving he can immediately step in at Kentucky and fill a void at left tackle.

Though it will only be for a year (Cox is entering his final year of eligibility), Cox will be able to play a pivotal role in keeping new quarterback Devin Leary upright and protected in the pocket while also creating holes and running lanes downfield for new running back Ray Davis.

Tweet of the Day

Closest thing to a blizzard right now in Lexington. #kywx pic.twitter.com/VCWDofNrAp — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) December 23, 2022

How much snow did you wake up to this morning?

Headlines

Proven playmaker Devin Leary a really big get for Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

Mark Stoops is really winning the offseason.

Jordan Wright declares for NFL Draft, will play in Music City Bowl - KSR

He had an awesome UK career and should do well in the NFL.

Lance Ware brings toughness and defense that Calipari wants - Vaught’s Views

Looks like we’re going to see plenty of him moving forward.

Ray Davis ‘fits the mold’ for Kentucky’s offense - ESPN

He’s going to step right in and immediately make an impact.

Georgia adds transfer receivers Rara Thomas, Dominic Lovett - ESPN

The rich always get richer in college football.

John Calipari says Kentucky “needs” CJ Fredrick to help win games - KSR

They need him to just have confidence shooting the basketball.

Jets’ Zach Wilson pulled as Chris Streveler gives ‘spark’ in loss - ESPN

Sounds like Wilson’s time in New York is over.

Guard play reigns supreme in Sacramento and OKC - KSR

Shai and De’Aaron are playing out of their minds.