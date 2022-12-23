Jordan Wright will enter draft, play in Music City Bowl

Jordan Wright has been a centerpiece of the Kentucky Wildcats defense the last few seasons, and the super senior announced that he will play in the upcoming Music City Bowl before preparing for the NFL Draft.

The Kentucky captain penned a letter to the Big Blue Nation yesterday announcing the news.

In his letter, Wright thanks all the people in his life and thanks the Big Blue Nation, noting Kentucky fans as “the best fans ever.”

In his Kentucky career, which began in the 2017-2018 season, Wright has played in 53 games, starting 23. He’s recorded 164 total tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Wright has also recorded 5 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

Some of his most memorable performances included this past season’s win in the Swamp where Wright finished with a sack, a pair of tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception. Wright also came up big in the 2020 win over Mississippi State at home and in the bowl game against Iowa.

Having Wright for the bowl game makes a big difference for the Kentucky defense. His ability to play on the edge, defending against the run or rushing the quarterback, as well as the ability to drop back in coverage makes him a versatile piece that is hard to take off the field.

But his leadership qualities, experience, football IQ and intangibles also play a key role for this defense in what is expected to be a defensive showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes in Nashville.

Wright will certainly go down as a fan favorite during his time in Lexington, and it’s cool that we’ll be able to see him play one more game in the Blue and White before trying to carve out a spot in the league.