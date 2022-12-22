Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game

The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena.

It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three.

Down the stretch of the second half, Wallace took over the point guard duties for the Cats and led them on the run that saw the lead bloom from 7 to 20.

That meant Sahvir Wheeler’s minutes were cut way down as he played just 20 minutes compared to Wallace’s team high 31 minutes.

Kentucky fans have been wanting to see more of Wallace in pick and roll situations to close out games and Wednesday’s game proved why so many wanted to see it.

However, after the game, Florida A&M head coach Robert McCullum took a bit of shot at Wheeler and how Kentucky played when he wasn’t in the game.

“We thought they were more effective when (Sahvir) Wheeler wasn’t in the game.”

Some interesting comments from the FAMU head coach that I’m sure will have the BBN talking.