Bluegrass Banter: UK signee Ray Davis joins the show

In the latest edition of Bluegrass Banter, it is National Signing Day for the football program!

Join us as we talk through the incoming class of high school recruits and transfers, and some early impact players we could see coming from this group.

We are also joined in the first segment by Vanderbilt Commodores transfer running back and new Kentucky signee Ray Davis, as we talk all things football with him.

