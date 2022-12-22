Thursday Headlines: Valerie Still Edition

Valerie Still is a household name when you talk about University of Kentucky basketball, but Still’s impact on the game goes beyond that.

As such, Still is one of several nominees for the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of 10 North American women to be on the ballot.

Still is already a member of the women’s basketball hall of fame.

Still, of course, was a three-time All-American and still holds the University of Kentucky career records (men and women) in scoring (2,763) and rebounding (1,525). She was also a member of the USA National team and became a star while playing overseas in Italy.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

It’s extremely impressive for Still to be on the ballot. In the eyes of the BBN, she’s definitely a hall-of-famer! Congrats Valerie!

Amazing to think that a poor little girl from the streets of Camden New Jersey, pre-#TitleIX, pre-athletic scholarships for women and pre- #WNBA is listed with the best of the game… such an honor. To all my little sisters… #Dream #Believe #Neverquit #onepurepositivepowerthought https://t.co/UELvo03bYF — Valerie Still (@ValerieStill1) December 22, 2022

Tweet of the Day

I love Kentucky PG legend Sean Woods still playing elite defense as Southern University's head coach last night vs. Xavier. pic.twitter.com/FOryelop4F — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 15, 2022

A few days old, but worth watching again.

