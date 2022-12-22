Mark Stoops expects Devin Leary and Marques Cox to be cleared for spring practice

The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up some massive additions for the 2023 roster in recent weeks, bringing in several transfers and signing high school prospects.

Two of the recent transfers are coming in with a bit of an injury bug.

On Tuesday, NC State quarterback Devin Leary announced that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

Leary was the 2022 Preseason ACC Player of the Year before going down with a pectoral injury that ended his 2022 season.

Back on December 15th, Kentucky made a big upgrade to the Big Blue Wall by bringing in Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox.

Cox had a streak of 33 straight games started before suffering a season-ending injury in their matchup against Kentucky.

Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he expects both Leary and Cox to be cleared for spring practice.

Stoops says he does expect Devin Leary and Marques Cox to be cleared for spring practice. Both had their 2022 seasons ended by injury. #BBN #ukfootball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) December 21, 2022

Great news for both of those players as they will get to start preparing for the 2023 season in the spring.