Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Florida A&M

If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. After a couple of solid defensive performances, the Kentucky Wildcats struggled heavily against one of the bottom-five teams in division one basketball.

At one point, the Rattlers of Florida A&M cut the Kentucky lead to 7, making it a game between the two teams before Kentucky eventually blew it open to win by 20, 88-68.

Cason Wallace was the leader for the ‘Cats, posting 27 points on 10-15 shooting, including five threes. Wallace also served as the primary ball handler for a large chunk of the game and served well.

John Calipari, days after stating he needed to start Chris Livingston, did so. However, he started him at the three-guard, while having Lance Ware get the start at the four position. Almost certainly a definite troll move towards the fan base.

Still through 11 games, this team still doesn’t seem to be clicking on all cylinders and have struggled in quite a bit of their contests this season.

Kentucky opens SEC play on Dec. 28th against Missouri on the road.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Kentucky’s most recent performance:

Got the win heading into Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Sq3fqKZyyg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 22, 2022

Livingston and Ware join the starting 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/EbeTOA773P — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 21, 2022

Official Up To Date Kentucky Season Stats After UK-Florida A&M Game pic.twitter.com/PQwLhBXEFG — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) December 22, 2022

Safe to say John Calipari is struggling to figure out how to improve this basketball team. This is really bad. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 22, 2022

SEC schedule is not gonna be pretty unless this team improves drastically QUICKLY — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 22, 2022

What’s criminal, is no play’s being run for the reigning NPOY. — D9NSTY-UK (@scoutingU) December 22, 2022

Florida A&M -- the second-worst offense in college basketball -- is shooting 53.5% from the field, 57.1% from three and 83.3% from the line — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 22, 2022

I am seeing bad basketball on my screen against one of the worst teams in division one — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) December 22, 2022

Some stuff to like tonight:



• I don’t really care about FAMU hitting so many threes. An aberration.

• Fredrick actually scoring in December

• Wallace showing this team’s offensive ceiling when he’s on (free throws tbd) — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) December 22, 2022

The offense is better when Wallace is the Point Guard. That needs to be how we end games — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 22, 2022

Cason on



4-4 from 3PT, up to 22 PTS pic.twitter.com/vAcbByB7mH — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 22, 2022

Kentucky’s best lineup is very clearly Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Closed the game out on an 11-2 run and scored on every offensive possession at the end of the game. This group should be starting and closing out the game for UK. — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) December 22, 2022

CJ FREDRICK GETTIN HOT IN RUPP pic.twitter.com/OUqDlSL75z — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) December 22, 2022

Cason Wallace just had only the second 25+ points and 9+ Assist game in the Calipari era



Tyler Ulis had the other — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 22, 2022

Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum at the podium:



"I wasn't fooled by the way Kentucky shot the ball against UCLA."



Says overall UK was bigger and more experienced, but pleased with the way his team fought. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) December 22, 2022

Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum: "We thought they were more effective when (Sahvir) Wheeler wasn't in the game."



Oh. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 22, 2022

McCullum says he thought Kentucky was more effective with Sahvir Wheeler out of the game.



I'm sure that will go down well amongst social media users this evening. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) December 22, 2022

Let’s just be clear on this point: Calipari let Lance Ware play 10 minutes over 4 games, then Ware was so good against UCLA that Calipari’s big fix for the offense was to start him. This is how lineup decisions are made. — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) December 22, 2022

Hilariously, @TheBoxAndOne_ and I recorded a podcast that's coming out next week where we talked for like 10 minutes about what we'd do if we were Kentucky and trying to generate offense.



I think this is the opposite of what we said lmao. https://t.co/jXd18sgxf6 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 22, 2022

Final | UK 88, FAMU 68



Cason Wallace: 27 pts, 9 ast, 3 stls

Oscar Tshiebwe: 14 pts, 8 reb, 2 stls

CJ Fredrick: 12 pts

Antonio Reeves: 10 pts

Chris Livingston: 8 pts

Sahvir Wheeler: 5 pts, 5 ast

Lance Ware: 4 pts, 5 reb

Ugonna Onyenso: 4 pts, 5 reb

Jacob Toppin: 4 pts, 4 reb — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 22, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.