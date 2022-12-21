 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Signing Day Yahtzee!

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Florida A&M

Kentucky pulls away late against the Rattlers.

NCAA Basketball: Florida A&M at Kentucky

If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. After a couple of solid defensive performances, the Kentucky Wildcats struggled heavily against one of the bottom-five teams in division one basketball.

At one point, the Rattlers of Florida A&M cut the Kentucky lead to 7, making it a game between the two teams before Kentucky eventually blew it open to win by 20, 88-68.

Cason Wallace was the leader for the ‘Cats, posting 27 points on 10-15 shooting, including five threes. Wallace also served as the primary ball handler for a large chunk of the game and served well.

John Calipari, days after stating he needed to start Chris Livingston, did so. However, he started him at the three-guard, while having Lance Ware get the start at the four position. Almost certainly a definite troll move towards the fan base.

Still through 11 games, this team still doesn’t seem to be clicking on all cylinders and have struggled in quite a bit of their contests this season.

Kentucky opens SEC play on Dec. 28th against Missouri on the road.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Kentucky’s most recent performance:

