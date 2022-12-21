Highlights, box score and MVP as Kentucky fends off Florida A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action this evening, as they welcomed the Florida A&M Rattlers to Rupp Arena. The Cats sailed through the evening, as they got back in the win column, 88-68.

In what needed to be a bounce back game for the Cats as whole, it couldn't have started out any better. With some great energy on both ends of the floor, shots were falling, and the defense continued to trend in the right direction.

But just as it has been for every game in the last month, the offense stalled out after Kentucky opened up the lead, to let the Rattlers cut the lead to just 10-points as the teams headed to the locker room.

The second half was close to a carbon copy of the first. Kentucky blew the game open in the early minutes of the half to open up a 20-point lead. Then once the energy died, down Florida A&M was able to chip away, getting it down to seven points with just over five minutes left in the half.

After a few fouls by the Rattlers, the Cats were able to open it up and not look back.

The Cats will now turn their attention to Louisville, as the Cardinals make the trip down I-64 on New Year's Eve.

HIGHLIGHTS

BOX SCORE

GAME MVP

This pick should come to no surprise for anyone, the MVP of this game is Cason Wallace.

With another solid performance posting 27 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and three steals on the night, Wallace commanded all the attention.

It is obvious that Wallace is the next great Calipari guard to come through Kentucky. Whether it be on the defensive side of the ball or playing some lead guard for the Cats, the true freshman has made a name for himself among the BBN.

For this team to continue to take the next step, Wallace needs to be the player leading that charge.