Kentucky vs. Florida A&M game thread and pregame reading

Looks like the Kentucky Wildcats will debut their new black uniforms tonight!
⚫️ debut pic.twitter.com/hb0OHjLwe2— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 21, 2022
The Kentucky Wildcats are back home tonight to face the Florida A&M Rattlers. Game time is set for 7:00 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.
It’s been rough start to the season for Kentucky’s offense, which will look to get on track tonight against a Rattlers team ranked 358th overall by KenPom and 290th in defensive efficiency.
This will be Kentucky’s final cupcake game, so to speak, as they’ll face only Power 5 foes for the rest of the regular season. It also comes before Christmas break, as the Wildcats won’t play again until next Wednesday when they open SEC play at Missouri, then host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.
Kentucky is a whopping 38-point favorite in this one, easily the most lopsided spread of the season thus far.
Here’s to hoping tonight is the beginning of Kentucky getting its season back on track as we head into 2023!
Go Cats!!!
