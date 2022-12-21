4-star linebacker Jayvant Brown commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats keep their recruiting momentum rolling as they have added a big piece to their 2023 class.

Outside linebacker Jayvant Brown announced on Wednesday that he has signed with Kentucky.

Brown is currently ranked as a four-star recruit and is the No. 18 player at his position, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker from South Florida was originally committed to Michigan State before announcing his recruitment was “open 100%” on December 18th.

However, some didn’t believe it was completely open as South Florida Rivals Insider, Frank Tucker, logged a FutureCast prediction for Brown to Kentucky about an hour after he decommitted from the Spartans.

Brown had picked up offers from just about everyone including Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Florida, among others. But Kentucky was able to swoop in late and land the talented linebacker.

Kentucky only had one linebacker commitment from the high school and transfer portal ranks before landing Brown. With Jacquez Jones’ and DeAndre Square’s college careers coming to an end, Kentucky needed to add some depth at that position.

A big addition to the Kentucky recruiting class and more positive momentum for head coach Mark Stoops in the early stages of the offseason.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

