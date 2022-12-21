Wednesday Headlines: Signing Day Edition

National Signing Day — a day so many college football programs have been looking forward to — has arrived. It’s a day that can quickly change the course of an upcoming season as well as future years of a football program.

It’s also the day that several recruits can “flip” their commitment due to the coach that recruited them leaving for another school or the recruit simply being blown away by another program last minute.

Hopefully Kentucky can avoid “flips” from their current commits and instead be the beneficiary of a player or two flipping from another school to choosing UK.

Here are Kentucky’s 15 commits — ranked — and their top-10 prospects for signing day.

Four Star Commits

Shamar Porter

Avery Stuart

Grant Godfrey

Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

Three Star Commits

Anthony Brown

Khamari Anderson

Koby Keenum

Tommy Ziesmer

Austin Ramsey

Ardell Banks

Malachi Wood

Ty Bryant

Nassir Addison

Tanner Lemaster

Jacob Dixon

Signing Day Prospects

Jyaire Hill - CB

It appears Michigan is making a late push and having success.

Jamarion Wilcox - RB

Kentucky is leading Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State.

Karmello English - WR

Another dance with both Auburn & Michigan appears to be on the horizon.

Demitrius Bell - ATH

Kentucky appears to be the favorite as of now.

Jayvant Brown - LB

Another situation where UK is positioned well.

William Spencer - DL

Wildcat have been head-to-head with Virginia Tech.

Tayvion Gadson - DL

Wildcats appear to be the lead favorite.

Devin Hyatt - WR

He has also considered Auburn and Georgia.

Dakota Patterson - WR

The Boyle County star appears to have has his sights set on UK.

Jacob Jones - QB

The Lexington native is the No. 14 prospect in the state.

Follow along for updates from Kentucky’s signing day moves.

Tweets of the Day

Huge news on the eve of signing day.

WAKE FOREST DOWNS NO. 14 DUKE



A dominant home display from the Demon Deacons leads to their first conference victory of the season! pic.twitter.com/UXRo3eIN0x — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 21, 2022

Nice.

Headlines

Devin Leary: What to know about new Kentucky football QB | Lexington Herald Leader

In four years at N.C. State, Leary completed 60.2% of his passes for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Trey Cornist, 3-Star RB Chooses Tulane Over Kentucky - SI

The Cats were considered one of the frontrunners for the tailback.

Vandy running back Raymond Davis transfers to UK - Vaught’s Views

This is massive.

Kentucky Basketball drops in Bracketology - KSR

They need quality wins.

Jay Boulware wants big RBs that can take a pounding - Vaught’s Views

This describes new UK RB Raymond Davis.

Lay of the Land for Kentucky Recruits the Night Before Signing Day - KSR

Everything you need for today.

Mat Ishbia agrees to Suns purchase for record $4 billion - ESPN

Devin Booker’s team has a new owner.

Mike Leach memorial at Mississippi State was a celebration - USA Today

Really going to miss him.

Giants postpone Carlos Correa intro for medical concern - ESPN

This has been quite the development.

NCAA should eliminate signing days for recruits - USA Today

Thoughts on this?