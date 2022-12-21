Wednesday Headlines: Signing Day Edition

National Signing Day — a day so many college football programs have been looking forward to — has arrived. It’s a day that can quickly change the course of an upcoming season as well as future years of a football program.
It’s also the day that several recruits can “flip” their commitment due to the coach that recruited them leaving for another school or the recruit simply being blown away by another program last minute.
Hopefully Kentucky can avoid “flips” from their current commits and instead be the beneficiary of a player or two flipping from another school to choosing UK.
Here are Kentucky’s 15 commits — ranked — and their top-10 prospects for signing day.
Four Star Commits
- Shamar Porter
- Avery Stuart
- Grant Godfrey
- Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Three Star Commits
- Anthony Brown
- Khamari Anderson
- Koby Keenum
- Tommy Ziesmer
- Austin Ramsey
- Ardell Banks
- Malachi Wood
- Ty Bryant
- Nassir Addison
- Tanner Lemaster
- Jacob Dixon
Signing Day Prospects
It appears Michigan is making a late push and having success.
Jamarion Wilcox - RB
Kentucky is leading Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State.
Karmello English - WR
Another dance with both Auburn & Michigan appears to be on the horizon.
Demitrius Bell - ATH
Kentucky appears to be the favorite as of now.
Jayvant Brown - LB
Another situation where UK is positioned well.
William Spencer - DL
Wildcat have been head-to-head with Virginia Tech.
Tayvion Gadson - DL
Wildcats appear to be the lead favorite.
Devin Hyatt - WR
He has also considered Auburn and Georgia.
Dakota Patterson - WR
The Boyle County star appears to have has his sights set on UK.
Jacob Jones - QB
The Lexington native is the No. 14 prospect in the state.
Follow along for updates from Kentucky’s signing day moves.
