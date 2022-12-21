4-star CB Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a lot of recruiting momentum in recent weeks and had the potential to get another massive addition to their 2023 class.

Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill cut his list down to five schools on Monday, and the Cats made the cut.

However, on Wednesday Hill announced that he has committed to the Michigan Wolverines.

Interestingly, the 6-foot-2 cornerback from Kankakee (IL) had cut his list down to Kentucky, Florida, Illinois, Purdue and Missouri. Not having Michigan on the list was a major surprise, as the Wolverines were widely viewed as the favorite.

In the end, it all turned out to be a ruse by Hill, who is now off to Ann Arbor.

Kentucky didn’t enter this recruitment with a scholarship offer until November 28th, which made it surprising that the Cats made his final five, but him deciding to go to Michigan instead makes sense giving Kentucky’s late entry.

Hill is currently ranked as a four-star prospect ranked No. 195 overall, the No. 24 cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois via 247 Sports Composite.

New running backs and special teams coach Jay Boulware has been doing a great job on the recruiting trail since joining the staff and almost pulled off a big surprise in his first Signing Day at Kentucky.

Hill would have been a huge addition to the Kentucky secondary, but that room is still filled with a lot of talent heading into 2023.