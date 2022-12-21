Tavion Gadson commits to Kentucky over Florida State

The Kentucky Wildcats have been on a roll on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, as the 2023 class is shaping up very nicely.

That momentum continues with former Florida State pledge Tavion Gadson flipping his commitment to Kentucky, he announced on National Signing Day.

Among the other schools to offer Gadson include the Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Defensive lineman Tavion Gadson talks about his commitment to #Kentucky https://t.co/CnZsgrE717 via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 21, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Savannah (GA) is currently ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 58 overall defensive lineman in the class, according to 247 Sports, while also being ranked No. 52 in the state of Georgia. On3 actually ranked him No. 45 in Georgia and No. 47 among defensive lineman.

More importantly, Gadson becomes the Cats’ first true defensive line commit in the 2023 class.

Gadson previously committed to Florida State back in August, but before National Signing Day, multiple Kentucky coaches made the trip to visit Gadson.

Mark Stoops, Brad White, Anwar Stewart, and Chris Collins all made the trip to visit the Georgia native. That trip was good enough to get the Cats an official visit from Gadson on December 16th.

Following that visit, Gadson decided to decommit from the Seminoles, and he’s now taking his talents to Lexington.

Recruiting truly never stops in college football, and Kentucky has now flipped a quality defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

