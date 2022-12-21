Karmello English commits to Michigan over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a great early signing period thus far, but it won’t include Karmello English.

English, arguably UK’s top remaining target, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Signing Day.

Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State were also among English’s five finalists.

Playing for Central High School in Alabama, English is ranked as a four-star prospect and the 178th-best player in the class via 247 Sports Composite. He’s also listed as a top-25 wide receiver.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, English possesses lethal speed, elusiveness and the ability to make an impact right away. The final decision for his commitment really came down to a battle between UK and Michigan.

English was once committed to Auburn but chose to reopen his recruitment when the wheels began to fall off of the Bryan Harsin train.

English was in Lexington at Kroger Field for a visit when the Cats took on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs back in late November. He also took a trip to Ann Arbor on October 15th for a top-10 matchup at the time between the Wolverines and Penn State inside the Big House.

From a contribution standpoint, English has the potential to come in and play meaningful snaps, if not start, for most Power 5 programs in America.

The Alabama native will have the opportunity to add some muscle to his frame once he arrives at a college campus, but he still projects as a player who could make an immediate impact and possibly even play on Sundays.

Tough loss, but UK’s receiver room is still ridiculously loaded with Barion Brown, Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key to go with 2023 signees Shamar Porter and Anthony Brown.