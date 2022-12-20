UK Football officially signs Devin Leary among 6 transfers

Christmas came early for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats!

While college football’s early signing period begins Wednesday, schools are already able to announce transfer additions.

For the Wildcats, they’ve already secured one of the best transfer classes in the sport, according to 247 Sports.

And tonight, they put pen to paper with several big names, most notably NC State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary, who is now set to be QB1 for the 2023 Kentucky Wildcats!

UK also announced the additions of Alabama guard Tanner Bowles, Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox, Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway, Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn, and Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis.

You can check out the announcements below.

A Sea of Blue is packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff for our readers, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!