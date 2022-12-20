Kentucky debuts black jerseys

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has debuted new black uniforms, the school announced Tuesday.

As you can see below, senior forward Jacob Toppin showed off UK’s new swag, which you can actually purchase now through the UK Athletics team shop, making it a great last-minute gift idea for the UK fan in your life.

Check out the debut video below.

This comes after UK debuted new road alternate jerseys back in October. It’s no secret that UK’s attire has been widely criticized in recent years, so kudos to John Calipari and Mitch Barnhart for finally getting a more updated look.

