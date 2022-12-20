 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News QB Transfer Yahtzee!

Twitter reactions to Devin Leary picking Kentucky

“I think you can make the case this is Kentucky football’s most impressive recruiting win - ever.”

By Adam Haste
NCAA Football: Clemson at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats have their starting quarterback for the 2023 season as NC State transfer Devin Leary has committed to Kentucky.

Leary played four seasons for NC State with his 2021 season being his breakout season throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only five INTs with a 65.7% completion percentage.

He was named the 2022 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, but unfortunately suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the game against Florida State on October 8th, knocking him out of the rest of the season.

Leary has the durability concerns heading into 2023, but he is exactly the type of player the Cats needed to replace Will Levis. Leary is also considered a player that can be a high pick in the NFL Draft.

Kentucky has had a ton of success in the transfer portal since the 2022 season ended landing several impact players. Leary is the next piece of the puzzle and should have Kentucky fans excited about the 2023 season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

