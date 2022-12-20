Twitter reactions to Devin Leary picking Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have their starting quarterback for the 2023 season as NC State transfer Devin Leary has committed to Kentucky.

Leary played four seasons for NC State with his 2021 season being his breakout season throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only five INTs with a 65.7% completion percentage.

He was named the 2022 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, but unfortunately suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the game against Florida State on October 8th, knocking him out of the rest of the season.

Leary has the durability concerns heading into 2023, but he is exactly the type of player the Cats needed to replace Will Levis. Leary is also considered a player that can be a high pick in the NFL Draft.

Kentucky has had a ton of success in the transfer portal since the 2022 season ended landing several impact players. Leary is the next piece of the puzzle and should have Kentucky fans excited about the 2023 season.

For anybody worried about whether Kentucky will be able to compete when it's no divisions, 9 conference games + Louisville, snagging arguably the top portal QB with Notre Dame, Auburn, etc. ... It's a moment you shouldn't forget. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 20, 2022

Devin Leary is an absolutely huge pickup for Kentucky. 35/5 TD/INT ratio for NC State last year. Leary throwing to Barion, Dane & Co is going to be a problem for opponents. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 20, 2022

One of many reasons I thought Leary was the obvious top option is he is a born leader, take command of the huddle, team captain guy going all the way back to when he went into high school. With next year's schedule they need that more than someone who needs to build confidence. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 20, 2022

With NC State transfer QB Devin Leary to Kentucky, expected 'Cats OC Liam Coen gets his pro-style type that fits his scheme. Will Levis played well in Coen's scheme in 2021, minus the mistakes. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 20, 2022

The top portal QB to Kentucky is massive. @AthlonSteven and I discussed the Wildcats being the best choice to be the SEC’s most improved team next season following offseason hires/additions https://t.co/mMxk2YryLo https://t.co/iMBbI0Vbx4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 20, 2022

Kentucky needs a distributor at QB in 2023 who can make fast reads and get the ball to skill talent players in space on time and with accuracy. Devin Leary can do just that.



Step into KSR's Film Room to see how Leary can help UK's offense next fall.https://t.co/czkVDiJqaF — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 20, 2022

I think you can make the case this is Kentucky football's most impressive recruiting win - ever. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 20, 2022

