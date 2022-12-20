Kentucky makes cut for 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill

The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a lot of recruiting momentum in recent weeks and the Cats are in the running for another big target.

Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill cut his list down to five schools on Monday, and the Cats made the cut.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback from Kankakee (IL) took to Twitter to announce that his final five include Kentucky, Florida, Illinois, Purdue and Missouri with a decision coming Wednesday at 3 pm.

Kentucky didn’t enter this recruitment with a scholarship offer until November 28th, which makes it surprising that the Cats are a finalist. However, many thought Michigan was the favorite to land Hill, and they didn’t even make the list.

Hill is currently ranked as a 4-star, is the No. 51 overall cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 9 player in the state of Illinois.

New running backs and special teams coach Jay Boulware has been doing a great job on the recruiting trail since joining the staff, and he might be about to pull off a big surprise in his first Early Signing Period at Kentucky.