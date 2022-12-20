Tuesday Headlines: Offensive Plans for Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats are beginning to get into the heart of their bowl prep, as they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year's Eve.

After the program and Rich Scangarello parted ways, one of the big questions coming into the game: who will be calling plays?

At first, it seemed that it would be a group effort or even Scott Woodward getting a shot to call the plays, but after an interview with Vince Marrow Monday afternoon, that question has finally been answered.

It will be the Big Dog filling in as OC in Nashville.

“I will call the plays,” said Marrow on Monday afternoon.

This will not be the first time in Marrow’s tenure that he will be calling plays, as he did so in the Gator several years back as the Cats knocked off NC State.

Vince Marrow almost let one slip here pic.twitter.com/ghZibiATxY — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 19, 2022

With the news of Marrow calling plays, it also sounds like the BBN will get a look at true-freshman QB Destin Wade for the first time this season. It is not clear yet if Wade will get the start, but it is obvious the staff wants to see him play some serious snaps against the Hawkeyes.

Wade, was a four-star prospect out of Spring Hill (TN), so it will be a fun homecoming for the talented QB back in the Music City if he does see the field.

Tweet of the Day

The recent DB transfers. Jantzen Dunn and JQ Hardaway! #BBN pic.twitter.com/LeF6njqlKd — Josh Ragan (@dopesteditz1) December 19, 2022

The Cats have their new cornerbacks.

