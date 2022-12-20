Devin Leary officially commits to Kentucky

UPDATE

Devin Leary has announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats!

Make no mistake about it. This is one of, if not the biggest addition any college team will make between now and the 2023 college football season.

Yahtzee!

The Kentucky Wildcats are keeping the dice rolling, as they just landed the biggest commitment of the offseason to replace Will Levis on next season's team. To make it even better, they went out and landed the top transfer quarterback available.

After a recent visit to Lexington, NC State transfer, Devin Leary, has decided he wants to play his college football in Lexington next season. On3’s Matt Zenitz broke the news first.

Former NC State star QB Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky, sources tell @on3sports.



In 2021, Leary was the only QB nationally with at least 35 TD passes and five or fewer interceptions.https://t.co/Tw3Avhpfug — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 20, 2022

Leary, originally from New Jersey, committed to the Wolf Pack in the class of 2018 over offers from the Baylor Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Pittsburgh Panthers, and West Virginia Mountaineers among others. He was considered a four-star prospect and a top-400 player in the class via 247 Sports Composite.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Leary played four seasons in Raleigh, with his 2021 campaign allowing him to bust onto the scene when he threw for 3,433 yards on a 65.7% completion percentage. He also threw for an absurd 35 touchdowns vs. five interceptions on the season. That led to him being named the 2022 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

The big hit on his resume is durability. This season, Leary suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the third quarter of a 19-17 win over Florida State on October 8th. He’s still recovering and may not be available for spring football, so this will be something for fans to monitor heading into next season.

Despite that, Leary is exactly the player this staff needed to land to replace Levis. With some disappointment after the 7-5 finish this past season, it appears that momentum has completely shifted.

Since the bowl season began, Kentucky has landed several impact transfers, including Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway, Alabama offensive guard Tanner Bowles, Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox, and Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn.

With Liam Coen returning, alongside Leary, Barion Brown, Dane Key, Tayvion Robinson, and others, the Cats have a shot to make some noise once again.

Welcome to the BBN, Devin!

