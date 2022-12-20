Ray Davis commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed a big fish in the transfer portal for next season, by way of Vanderbilt Commodores transfer running back Re’Mahn ‘Ray’ Davis.

Following a weekend visit to Lexington, Davis announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Sunday.

New running backs coach/special teams coordinator Jay Boulware hinted at the big news on Sunday. This also comes after Kentucky landed NC State quarterback Devin Leary earlier today.

According to 247 Sports, Davis is ranked as the No. 48 overall player in the portal, sitting as the No. 3 ranked running back behind Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson.

Davis entered the portal on December 5, when the portal opened, after posting numbers that put him amongst the SEC’s best. Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns for a Vanderbilt team that didn’t get going until late, boasting back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Florida.

In Vanderbilt’s win over Kentucky, Davis posted 129 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.

In the final month of the season, Davis posted 119 yards per game against South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, including going for 167 on the Gamecocks, 129 on the Wildcats and 122 on the Gators.

Davis has big shoes to fill with the void left by the departure of Chris Rodriguez, but Davis looks to be a very good candidate for that role.

This will Davis’ third school in his collegiate career, as he originally started out at Temple, where he ran for 1,259 yards and nine scores on 271 carries, then transferred to Vanderbilt before the 2021 season.

For his career, Davis has 547 carries for 2,512 yards (4.6 ypc) and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 439 yards and five scores.

Davis has two years eligibility left thanks to the COVID-19 year and medical waiver he received due to a season-ending injury in 2021, and he’ll be immediately eligible at Kentucky.

Welcome to Lexington, Ray Davis!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.