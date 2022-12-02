 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Music City or Liberty Bowl looking likely for Kentucky, per report

Where is Kentucky headed?

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

With bowl season on the horizon, where will the Kentucky Wildcats land?

Well, according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, barring any major upsets, Kentucky is likely headed to one of two places — Nashville or Memphis.

Both the Music City Bowl and Liberty Bowls have emerged as the frontrunners for the Wildcats, but that’s also if everything stays the course and LSU doesn’t pull off the shocker against Georgia in the SEC title game.

The Music City Bowl, however, is the exact day and time as the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game; Taking place New Year’s Eve at Noon Eastern Time.

But, there are also a couple of other bowls hanging around that UK would like to get a bid such as the Texas Bowl, Gator Bowl, or even the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

Most projections have Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, despite the conflict with the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game, with the opponent being Illinois.

Jones says that UK may prefer the Music City over any other option.

