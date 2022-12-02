Music City or Liberty Bowl looking likely for Kentucky, per report

With bowl season on the horizon, where will the Kentucky Wildcats land?

Well, according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, barring any major upsets, Kentucky is likely headed to one of two places — Nashville or Memphis.

Hearing that Absent a weekend change (which could happen if LSU beats Georgia), it’s Music City or Liberty Bowl for Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 2, 2022

Both the Music City Bowl and Liberty Bowls have emerged as the frontrunners for the Wildcats, but that’s also if everything stays the course and LSU doesn’t pull off the shocker against Georgia in the SEC title game.

The Music City Bowl, however, is the exact day and time as the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game; Taking place New Year’s Eve at Noon Eastern Time.

But, there are also a couple of other bowls hanging around that UK would like to get a bid such as the Texas Bowl, Gator Bowl, or even the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

Most projections have Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, despite the conflict with the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game, with the opponent being Illinois.

Jones says that UK may prefer the Music City over any other option.

I was told by a good source that the UK-UL Basketball game will not be a hindrance to UK playing in the Music City Bowl. If UK doesn’t get the Gator Bowl, it will likely be their first choice



Bigger issue may be if Iowa is Big Ten selection. Bowl doesn’t want repeat matchup — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2022

