Former 4-star recruit Chris Lewis will transfer from UK

Another Kentucky Wildcats player is opting to transfer, and yes, it’s another wide receiver.

After previously hinting at a transfer, redshirt freshman Chris Lewis has officially announced his decision to transfer, he revealed on Instagram.

“I will be officially entering the portal December 5th… Always #BBN,” Lewis wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Lewis will be one of UK’s most high-profile players to enter the portal. The Alabama native was a four-star recruit ranked 342nd nationally in the 2021 class by 247 Sports Composite.

Despite coming to Lexington with a lot of fanfare, Lewis rarely saw the field, catching just two balls for 22 yards and a touchdown in two seasons. His first career catch was actually for a touchdown in UK’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State this season.

Still, Lewis should draw a good amount of interest from other schools once he enters the portal. Here’s to hoping he finds a great fit and is able to show what he’s truly capable of at his next school.