Tae Tae Crumes to transfer

Another day, another Kentucky Wildcats receiver hitting the transfer portal.

This time, it’s redshirt junior Demontae ‘Tae Tae’ Crumes who’s decided to continue his career elsewhere, he announced Friday on Twitter. He has just one career reception and did not play this season.

Originally a class of 2019 recruit from Butler Traditional High School in Louisville, Crumes initially committed to the hometown Cardinals, then later flipped to UK. He held additional offers from the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and Pittsburgh Panthers among others.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder was ranked 695th overall and 11th in Kentucky for the 2019 class via 247 Sports Composite. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Best of luck to Crumes as he searches for his next home!

Thankful for the opportunity BBN, wish there was more I could do but it’s time for the next chapter. With two years of eligibility left, I am entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5th. pic.twitter.com/dBSKJ28egn — Taetae (@FyflgTaeTae) December 2, 2022

