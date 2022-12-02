 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marques Cox drawing heavy interest from UK; planning to take official visit

UK got an up-close look at Cox this season.

By Jason Marcum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 NIU at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s pretty much a given that Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will be hitting the transfer portal hard this offseason for offensive lineman. One name to watch for is someone UK actually played against this season.

According to On3’s Matt Jones, Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox is drawing heavy interest from UK.

Cox is also planning to visit Lexington next week.

A full-time starting left tackle since 2019, the 6-foot-6, 309-pound Cox started 33-straight games for NIU before going down with an injury against UK when the two teams played on September 24th. He would miss the remainder of the season, so it’s possible he could get a medical redshirt and have two years of eligibility left.

Otherwise, Cox will be a super senior in 2023 and have just one year left.

After the struggles this unit went through in 2022, UK pretty much has to add at least a few linemen between now and the start of next season. While we should expect to see at least one addition made in time for the early signing period on December 21st, we could also see an addition made in the summer, a la Dare Rosenthal.

Here’s to hoping the Big Blue Wall gets some much-needed reinforcements soon enough.

