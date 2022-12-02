Keaton Upshaw to transfer

The Kentucky Wildcats have lost another player to the transfer portal, this one being tight end Keaton Upshaw.

On Friday, news broke that Upshaw was entering the portal. He’ll be a super senior in 2023, which will be his final year of college eligibility.

Coming into the 2022 season, there was hope the 6-foot-6 Upshaw would be a consistent contributor on offense after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. In 2020, he led UK in receiving touchdowns with three, and he was second in both receptions (16) and receiving yards (193).

Appreciate The Love And Support BBN ! God’s Plan pic.twitter.com/4Pl7oRfiUZ — KEATON UPSHAW (@UpshawKeaton) December 2, 2022

However, Upshaw rarely saw the field this year while Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus became the Wildcats’ top tight ends. The Lima (OH) native caught just four passes for 50 yards.

With Kattus and Dingle both having multiple years of eligibility left, Upshaw really has no choice but to transfer if he wants significant playing time in 2023.

Because Upshaw arrived on campus as a three-star recruit in 2018, he’ll finish his UK career having been part of two 10-win seasons and five postseason berths.

For his career, Upshaw currently has 27 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

Best of luck to Upshaw in his new ventures!