Where Kentucky players stand in ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft

The college basketball season is not going the way we all had hoped to this point for the Kentucky Wildcats as they currently hold a 5-2 overall record.

Now that we are roughly one month into the season, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony updated his 2023 NBA mock draft.

Back in October, Givony had four Cats getting selected in next summer’s draft. That is no longer the case as just two Cats are projected to get picked in the new update.

Cason Wallace is the first of the two Cats coming off the board as he is still projected to be a lottery pick getting selected No. 9 overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Wallace has been as good as advertised so far this season being an elite defender and an offensive game that is already better than expected.

So far this season, Wallace is leading the team in minutes with 31.4 per game while averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.

The only other Cat getting selected is Oscar Tshiebwe who is also projected to go to the Pacers with the No. 46 overall pick.

Tshiebwe has picked up right where he left off last season since his return from his knee injury as he is averaging 14.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4% from the field.

The two Cats that were on the October mock draft but are not included in the update are Chris Livingston and Daimion Collins.

You can check out the entire updated mock draft here.