Friday Headlines: Benny Snell’s Chris Oats Cleats

As the week comes to a close, and Championship Saturday is upon us, this weekend will be filled with not only football but plenty of basketball and soccer as well.

One of the cool stories of this weekend however is what will be going on in the NFL this Sunday, as it is My Cause My Cleats week in the league. Once a year, the league allows players to wear specialized cleats to help give back to whatever the player may choose.

One players cleats will for sure get the Big Blue Nation fired up as Benny Snell will be rocking a pair of cleats that feature Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats, during the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday. All proceeds will go to the 22 Oats Strong Foundation.

Benny Snell features Chris Oats with his “cleats for a cause”



Proceeds will go to the “22 Oats Strong Foundation”#BBN pic.twitter.com/VpvQ7qVJHr — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 1, 2022

It is no secret how much that Chris and the rest of the Oats family have meant to the BBN over the last several seasons, and it is awesome to see Snell use his platform to help raise and promote the foundation made for one of his former teammates.

