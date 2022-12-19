Kentucky trending in recruitment of Tavion Gadson

The Kentucky Wildcats have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, and it looks like they are now trying to officially kick off the early signing period with a flip.

Tavion Gadson, a defensive lineman from Savannah (GA), is a player that has been on the Kentucky’s staff radar since an offer went out in August. But it was Florida State that won his commitment at the time.

Now after an in-home visit with several members of the UK staff, and an official visit this past weekend, it appears the Cats might get the talented d-lineman to flip.

According to the On3 prediction machine, that appears to be the direction this recruitment is heading.

Kentucky is now trending to land Florida State 3-star DL commit Tavion Gadson, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.



Read: https://t.co/0IQ7uoeZwf pic.twitter.com/z4Is5P3Lvf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 18, 2022

At 6-foot-4 and 280-pounds, Gadson is considered a three-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, as well as a top-70 defensive lineman in the country.

Gadson is expected to wait until February to sign his NLI, but with the way momentum has shifted don't be shocked to potentially see his signature come in during the early signing period this week.